Mayflower secures exclusive premiere

TROY — The Mayflower Arts Center has secured market-exclusive screening dates for a new motion picture.

“Best F(r)iends Volume 1,” starring Greg Sestero and Tommy Wiseau, will screen for one night only on Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m. “Best F(r)iends Volume 2” is set to screen on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for both events, and will include an appearance by actor, writer, and producer, Greg Sestero, followed by a filmmaker Q&A at the film’s conclusion.

In addition to the screenings, Sestero will also offer a 3-hour filmmaking workshop, hosted by Mayflower Arts Center and Proscenia Film Society, on Saturday, March 30. Sestero will candidly share his experiences and lessons learned in the making of projects such as “The Disaster Artist,” “The Room,” and “Best F(r)iends, Volumes 1 & 2.” The workshop will provide valuable insight into what it takes to succeed as an independent filmmaker, writer, and actor in today’s industry.

According to Mayflower owner and director Lisa Bauer, the event marks a special opportunity for the city of Troy, given the center’s exclusive rights to screen the film before anywhere else in the region.

“Mr. Sestero’s agency has given us market exclusivity for the screenings and workshop,” Bauer said. “Since we are strategically located within a 2-hour radius of major cities like Indianapolis, Toledo, Columbus, and Cincinnati, we have the chance to bring in a lot of visitors, even from those major cities. It’s a matter of keeping things happening that will make Troy a destination location.”

According to Bauer, the Mayflower was chosen for the event based upon its presence on a registry of regional art theaters.

“I asked Mr. Sestero’s booking agent how they heard of us,” Bauer said. “He said they have a list of about 100 independent theaters across the country they source for booking events. The Mayflower was on the list, so he checked us out online and confirmed that we indeed were what they were looking for.”

Sestero, best known as “Mark” in the 2003 cult-classic film, “The Room,” stated of the new project, “My journey in life and art has never been about the end result. It has always been about creating something powerful and inspirational. I invite you to experience what Tommy and I have created over the past two years, and hope you enjoy it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

Located in the heart of downtown Troy, the Mayflower Arts Center offers a full range of visual and performance arts programming to enlighten and inspire the community.

