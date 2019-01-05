Chills and thrills at Hobart Arena

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Olivia Young, of Casstown, helps Zara Supringer, 6, of Versailles, find her balance during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena. For information on hours and pricing, visit www.hobartarena.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Charlotte Tremblay, 5, of Troy glides across the ice during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena. For information on hours and pricing, visit www.hobartarena.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
From left, Abigail Grillot, of Russia, Ali Brockman, of Minster, and Preston Hoehne, of New Bremen, slalom across the ice together during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena. For information on hours and pricing, visit www.hobartarena.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Castle and Island Clark, of Greenville, 4 and 7, revel on the ice during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena. For information on hours and pricing, visit www.hobartarena.com.
Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News
Landon and Angie Jones, of Dayton, circle the rink together during public skating on Saturday at Hobart Arena. For information on hours and pricing, visit www.hobartarena.com.