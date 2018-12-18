Christmas with ‘The Company’

Cody Willoughby | Piqua Daily Call

Piqua High School show choir director Tom Westfall leads “The Company” in an a capella rendition of “Carol of the Bells” during a visit to Washington Primary School on Tuesday.

Members of Piqua High School’s “The Company” perform their rendition of “Run Rudy Run” during a visit to Washington Primary School on Tuesday.

Members of Piqua High School’s “The Company” perform a showcase of Yuletide tunes during a visit to Washington Primary School on Tuesday.

Members of Piqua High School’s “The Company” perform their holiday showcase during a visit to Washington Primary School on Tuesday. The performance was part of a day-long tour that also included visits to Springcreek Primary, Piqua Central Intermediate, and Crane Pumps. Songs included “Run Rudy Run,” “Hallelujah I Believe,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “You’ll Be Swinging.”