Cody Willoughby | Piqua Daily Call

Cannon Widney, 4, of Piqua greets passersby in his Christmas pajamas during the third annual Indian Ridge luminary lights and decorating contest on Friday. Over 16,000 lights on 160 trees lined the entrances of Indian Ridge during the event, with nearly 1,200 luminary kits distributed to line the sidewalks of the neighborhood.

Wesley Hickman, 2, of Piqua points out his favorite decorations during a walk with his father, Daniel, during the third annual Indian Ridge luminary lights and decorating contest on Friday. Over 16,000 lights on 160 trees lined the entrances of Indian Ridge during the event, with nearly 1,200 luminary kits distributed to line the sidewalks of the neighborhood.