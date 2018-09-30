Pet of the Week

Dexter’s story

Dexter came in stray and has been here to see if his owner would reclaim. He is now ready for adoption but it will take someone that is very patient and understanding and able to work with him. He is very timid and slow to trust people. You must be willing to give him the love and understanding that he needs. It will take several visits with him to make sure this is the dog for you. He needs someone that will make him feel secure and not give up on him. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.