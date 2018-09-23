Pet of the Week

Dave’s story

Dave came in stray and will be waiting to see if his family will come and find him. He is an energetic young boy and loves to be around his humans. Come and play with him today and see if you can resist his charms. You can fill out an application for his adoption. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.