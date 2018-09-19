Farming hits the road

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

FFA member Garrett Winner drives his tractor through the rear parking lot of Miami East High School on Wednesday during “Drive Your Tractor to School Day.” The event is part of National Farm Health and Safety Week, which runs Sept. 16-22 and is being recognized by the Miami East School district through Friday.

FFA member Michael Bair hands down a backpack to fellow FFA member Carter Gilbert after parking a tractor during “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” on Wednesday at Miami East High School. The event is part of National Farm Health and Safety Week, which runs Sept. 16-22 and is being recognized by the Miami East School district through Friday.

From left, Miami East FFA members Michael Bair and Garrett Winner finish backing their tractors into place in the rear of Miami East High School during “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” on Wednesday. Students were invited to drive tractors and other agricultural vehicles in to school, in recognition of National Farm Healthy and Safety Week, which runs Sept. 16-22 throughout the Miami East School district.