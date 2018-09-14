WACO Fly-In takes to the air

TROY — The 21st annual WACO Vintage Fly-In opened with a breezy beginning with sunny skies and warm temperatures on Friday, as dozens of vintage bi-planes flew in from throughout the region.

The event is set to continue at the air museum, located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for adults will run $6 daily or $10 for a weekend pass. Tickets for students will run $3 daily or $6 for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under will be free of charge.

“The weather has just been awesome,” said WACO Executive Director Gretchen Hawk. “It’s been very successful so far. We’ve had more planes in on Friday than we normally do. Last year we had 52 vintage planes on Saturday, and tomorrow we’re expecting even more.”

Saturday will feature the “Parade of WACOs” at 1 p.m., in which pilots will be taking several WACO planes into the air to demonstrate their skills, as well as various children’s activities throughout the day, including a radio-control demo at 2 p.m., a plane-train, a rocket-building station, and fingerprint art. Frames for fingerprint art will be available for purchase on site to benefit the construction of the new learning center.

Sunday will feature an assortment of World War I airplanes and Dayton Ultralights from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well a vehicular display from Premier Health Care Flight from 12-2p.m.

New to the event this year is the Ohio Cruisers Car Show, which will be on display at the center all day on Sunday.

“We’re expecting a couple hundred cars on site,” Hawk confirmed.

The center will also be offering first-come, first-serve bi-plane rides in two of its historic bi-planes throughout the weekend. Tickets will run $100 per person for a 12-minute ride, and $300 per ride for two people for a 30-minute ride.

The WACO Vintage Fly-In is sponsored by Baird Funeral Home, Bud Polley’s Floor Center, Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home, Peak Foods, St. Mary’s Tool & Die, and William & Boss Jewelers.

Open since 1997, WACO Air Museum and Learning Center is an organization with the goal of preserving aviation’s past and actively work to nurture aviation’s future.

For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org, or find WACO Historical Society on Facebook.

