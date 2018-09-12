Piqua Catholic celebrates grandparents

PIQUA — Marking a tradition nearly 10 years running, Piqua Catholic School celebrated Grandparents Day in style on Wednesday, as grandparents and great-grandparents were invited for a special Mass and breakfast event with students of all ages.

“This year has brought in the most grandparents we’ve ever had,” said Principal Brad Zimmerman. “It’s awesome to see them come in, fill the church, and enjoy the morning with their grandkids.”

Over 130 grandparents were in attendance for the approximately 120 students grades K-8 and 51 preschool students. Following morning Mass, students and their grandparents were able to tour the halls and classrooms, shop at the school Book Fair, take photos at a selfie station, and dine on a complimentary breakfast in the cafeteria.

“We just like to have our grandparents in the building to enjoy the day, but it’s also a great opportunity to inform grandparents of what we’re doing here at the school,” Zimmerman said. “They can come in and see what we’re doing in the classrooms, and also be made aware of other things we’ll be doing throughout the year.”

“The kids just love having their grandparents come in,” said PTO member Cori Knapke. “They love being able to show them their school and their classroom and what they do each day. Grandparents love it, too, so it’s always a great way to celebrate them.”

“Ultimately, we just want to share a positive message with visitors,” Zimmerman said. “We want Catholic education to continue, because we think it’s an extremely important thing to have as part of the community. We’re looking to share the love and faith and positive energy we have here, not only with people in the building, but with the entire community.”

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Keivon’ta and Kyonna Dunbar, 6 and 7, take a photo with grandmother Kim Barnett during Grandparents Day on Wednesday at Piqua Catholic School. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Grandparents1.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Keivon’ta and Kyonna Dunbar, 6 and 7, take a photo with grandmother Kim Barnett during Grandparents Day on Wednesday at Piqua Catholic School. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Carey Yant, 8, and great-grandfather Glenn Devers, of Piqua, bite into donuts during breakfast served at Grandparents Day on Wednesday at Piqua Catholic School. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Grandparents2.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Carey Yant, 8, and great-grandfather Glenn Devers, of Piqua, bite into donuts during breakfast served at Grandparents Day on Wednesday at Piqua Catholic School.

