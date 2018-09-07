Pet of the Week

Dewey’s story

Dewey was brought in as a stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter and is looking for his family. He is a sweet goofy boy who loves to play and romp around. He still has energy to spare and would make a family a wonderful companion. He is very sweet and just wants love. Come meet Dewey today and see if he would be the right dog to fill your home with love. Dewey has been adopted and brought back twice now, he is too much for older dogs to handle and the other family he was not fond of the cats in the home. Come and give this wonderful boy a chance and fall in love. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.