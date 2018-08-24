Meet Dalton

Dalton was found stray, wandering around a gas station in the northern side of the county and brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter. This good boy is currently waiting for his humans to come looking for him, but will be available for adoption if this does not happen. He is in his prime, maybe around 4 years old, well mannered on leash, and loves human attention. If you would like to meet Dalton, he would be glad to have the company, and you are welcome to fill out a temporary adoption form if you’d be interested in taking him home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.