Mattias Hilliard, of Troy, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Junior Division A trophy with his dog, Mellie. He is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club and is the son of Brian Hilliard and Angela Wegscheider.

Lexi Williams, of Union, won the 2018 Miami County Fair Rally Champion Novice B trophy with her dog, Isabel. She is a member of the Classy Canines 4-H Club and is the daughter of Joseph and Sabrina Williams.

Dog Royalty was announced following the Junior Fair Dog Obedience Show along with the Junior Fair Dog Grooming and Showmanship Show Saturday during the 2018 Miami County Fair. From left, Lexi Williams was pronounced Princess, Keenan Melton was pronounced Prince, Trinity Smith was pronounced Queen and Gracie LaPointe was pronounced Duchess for the 2018 Miami County Dog Royalty.

Gracie LaPointe, of Piqua, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Junior Division B trophy. She is a member of the A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club and is the daughter of Joe and Amy LaPointe.

Lauryn Lavy, of Laura, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Senior Division A trophy with her dog, Peyton. She is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club and is the daughter of Wayne and Wilma Lavy.

Aryana Wilson, of Tipp City, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship and first place Showman of Showmen trophies with her dog, Citrus. She is a member of the Perfect Paws 4-H Club and is the daughter of Scott and Dawn Wilson.

Keenan Melton, of Tipp City, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Intermediate Division A trophy with his dog, Jackson. He is a member of Perfect Paws 4-H Club and is the son of Carrie Melton.

Trinity Smith, of Piqua, won the 2018 Miami County Fair first place Showmanship Intermediate Division B trophy with her dog, Athena. She is a member of the A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club and is the daughter of Jason and Melinda Smith.

Payten Nitschke, of Piqua, won the 2018 Miami County Fair Champion Beginner Novice B trophy with her dog, Andy. She is a member of the A Bunch of Hair 4-H Club and is the daughter of Kendra Nitschke.

Alexis Cook, of Tipp City, won the 2018 Miami County Fair Champion Pre-Novice and Novice B trophies with her dogs Zeta (pictured) and Bree. She is a member of the Classy Canines 4-H Club, and is the daughter of Doug and Teresa Cook.

Grace Crow, of Tipp City, won the 2018 Miami County Fair Rally Champion Novice A trophy with her dog, Joy. She is a member of the Classy Canines 4-H Club and is the daughter of Brad and Robin Crow.