All hail the royals

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest
Miami County residents Michael Bair and Kelci Cooper stand together after being crowned 2018 Miami County Fair King and Queen on Friday at the fairgrounds. The fair, which opened on Friday, is set to continue through Thursday, Aug. 16.
Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Miami County residents Michael Bair and Kelci Cooper stand together after being crowned 2018 Miami County Fair King and Queen on Friday at the fairgrounds. The fair, which opened on Friday, is set to continue through Thursday, Aug. 16.