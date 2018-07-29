Sarge’s story

Sarge was found wandering the area and was brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter and is still looking for his owner. Come and meet this stately gentleman today, as he will be up for adoption soon if he is not reclaimed. He is very sweet and loving. Come and meet him today and see if he is the dog for you. If you would be interested in Sarge, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.