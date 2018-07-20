Mandisa tour headed to Hobart

TROY — Grammy winner Mandisa is inviting her longtime friends Blanca, Jasmine Murray and Candace Payne (author, “Chewbacca Mom”) for “Girls Night Live,” an evening aimed at strengthening female community.

Tickets for the “Girls Night Live” stop at Hobart Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 are now on sale at www.hobartarena.com or by phone at (937) 339-2911.

Envisioned to be a night of women encouraging women about matters that affect women, “Girls Night Live Tour” will include music, humor, worship and prayer. Noted for her vulnerability, the night will end with Mandisa and her friends joining the audience for a personal, encouraging “Girl Chat” and time of ministry.

Mandisa’s desire is that each night will be different than the night before. With the added element of “Girl Chat,” the audience will have the opportunity to shape the conversation.

“My friends and I hope to create a safe atmosphere where the ladies will feel comfortable getting real, and discussing the topics that affect us as women, and the timely challenges we face,” Mandisa said.

The 16 city run will visit churches, arenas and theaters throughout September and October. Food for the Hungry is sponsoring the community-filled evening and will give women the opportunity to help other women around the world. Providing life-changing resources such as clean water, medical aid, food, equal educational opportunities to girls and boys, vocational training and empowerment in the midst of unimaginable hardships, Food For The Hungry has been fighting poverty through purposeful relief and development for over four decades. For more info on Food For The Hungry visit them online at FH.org.

With more than 1.6 million records sold, Grammy winner and American Idol Season 5 finalist Mandisa performed her three RIAA Certified Gold hit singles, “Overcomer,” “Good Morning (feat. TobyMac)” and “Stronger” on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA). “Stronger” became an anthem, creating opportunities such as welcoming the emotional return of beloved morning host Robin Roberts and an invitation to perform the national anthem during a Sunday night NFL Network game to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Her 2013 Grammy award-winning album Overcomer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian Albums Chart. The album’s title track proved to be a smash at radio and earned the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Song. Mandisa debuted her latest chart-topping album Out of the Dark alongside sharing the moving story of her fight with depression for the very first time on GMA. The newest 15 track collection, which includes notables such as “Unfinished” and “Bleed The Same (feat. TobyMac, Kirk Franklin),” is available now.

For more tour information visit www.gnltour.com.

