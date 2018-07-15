Pet of the week

Tootsie’s story

Tootsie, a terrier mix, is scared and unsure of her surroundings, but will not turn down any treat offered. She is good on a leash and enjoys long walks. She doesn’t seem to do well with dogs smaller than she is, so if you have another dog, please bring them in to see if they get along first. If you would be interested in Tootsie, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.