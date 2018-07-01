Pet of the week

Ginger’s story

Ginger was wandering the area with her terrier buddy and seemed to be having a great time exploring nature. They both were so happy with wandering the area that they weren’t interested in people coming close to them. It appeared that they both were taking care of one another and exploring. Ginger is still a little scared in her new surroundings but seems to be handling it well. She takes a minute to warm up to new people but is quite sweet all around. She was enjoying her royal treatment of brushing while having her picture taken and seemed to enjoy the attention. If you are interested in Ginger, come meet with her today. If you decide she would be a good fit with your family, place a temporary adoption application for her.