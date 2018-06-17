Pet of the week

One Ear’s story

One Ear was brought in by her owner due to having medical issues and the doctor said the cat could not stay. The owner did not want to get rid of her, but wants One Ear to have a good home. She is a sweet girl and loves to be held. She is skittish around children and will run and hide, but is otherwise friendly. If you would be interested in this cat, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.