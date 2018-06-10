Pet of the week

Gonzo’s story

Gonzo, a 6-year-old Corgi mix, is a wonderful little buddy who was reluctantly given up by his owner. He loves to run and explore, and his owner is just unable to keep up with him anymore due to a recent medical condition, and wanted him to find a home where he can still be active. Gonzo is neutered, incredibly friendly, and would make a great buddy to a family or single person who can give him plenty of exercise. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.