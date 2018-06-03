Pet of the week

Pete’s story

Pete is a super sweet boy, and quite the charmer. He was picked up stray and never reclaimed so he is ready for adoption from the Miami County Animal Shelter. He has sustained an injury to his foot, but is on the mend, and it doesn’t seem to bother him. Come and meet this young man today. The person who adopts him will need to have a very good containment system as he can climb fences. Pete is well mannered, and it seems he has been well taken care of, prior to him getting loose. If you would be interested in these dogs or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.