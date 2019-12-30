National Football Foundation creating area chapter

The National Football Foundation (NFF) Chapter Network is creating a Tri-County Chapter of Ohio, targeting anyone in Clinton, Fayette, Highland counties and the surrounding areas that is interested in football.

An organizational meeting will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Wilmington Elks 797 Lodge, 2541 Rombach Ave.

This chapter will serve the high school districts within the three counties and surrounding area districts that offer football.

Greg Oliver, a Wilmington resident, has been the president of the NFF National Capital Region Chapter in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. the past 14 years. Oliver will serve as the president of the newly created chapter and invites coaches, administrators, football parents, and any fan of the game of football to attend the organizational meeting to learn about the National Football Foundation.

The National Football Foundation (NFF) Chapter Network, spread across 120 outposts in 47 states, serves as the pulse of a nationwide effort to encourage leadership, sportsmanship and academic excellence among America’s young football players.

The first chapters began operation in 1959, and today more than 12,000 members carry on the legacy of the early pioneers, which is simply to build leaders through football. Collectively, they host more than 300 events each year, reaching more than 500,000 football players at 5,000 high schools.

Anyone with an interested in football at any level and those who support high school and collegiate football is eligible for membership.

One of the main functions of each chapter is to promote and host annual scholar athlete award programs. The chapter will assist in providing academic stipends (scholarships) to deserving and highly qualified scholars in local high schools. This chapter will recognize football players from Wilmington, East Clinton, Clinton-Massie, Blanchester, Washington Senior, Miami Trace, Hillsboro and McClain — as well as other area schools who wish to participate.

For more information contact Oliver at 571-315-5452 or email at goliver@columbus.rr.com.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/12/web1_LOGO_NationalFootballFoundation.jpg