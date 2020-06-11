Troy Post 43’s tourney in demand: Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament begins Friday

TROY — Troy Post 43 Legends coach Frosty Brown put a lot of work into making sure his team had a season this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That work has not gone unnoticed, either, as the annual Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament approaches.

“I’ve had at least 16 teams contact me about wanting to get into our tournament — and I’m talking as of about a few minutes ago,” Brown said on Thursday. “A team near Cleveland was looking for ballgames, saw our tournament and was wondering if anybody had dropped out. I had four of them contact me last week about wanting to get in. We were at eight teams in March and 12 by April, so we’ve been full the whole time.”

Beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday, Duke Park will play host to that full slate of games as Troy Post 43 welcomes a host of talented teams to town for the Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament.

Troy Post 43 and Troy’s Junior Legion team will be joined by the Columbus Braves, St. Marys, the Northwest Ohio Naturals, the Miami Valley Prospects 17u and 19u teams, Jefferson County’s 18u and 19u teams, the Greenville Thunder and the West Central Stars.

“It’s a chance to play some really good teams,” Brown said. “It draws people into our town, some good teams and good crowds. This kind of tournament tells you where you are and what’s going on.

“But as a coach, you work all day to coach two games at night,” he added with a laugh.

The tournament has been arguably the biggest summer event in Miami County for more than two and a half decades, and Brown and Troy Post 43 put in tons of work behind the scenes to make it all happen, in addition to taking on the heightened level of competition.

“I was telling (my wife) Connie last year that we’ve done 26 or 27 years of this, so I’m thinking to myself maybe it’d be more fun to go to a tournament than to actually host it,” Brown said with another laugh. “But we’ve got some people that have come all those years, and we owe it to them.”

This year, the Legends will enter the tournament with a 4-7 record, winning on Monday 6-3 over Springfield Armaloy to snap a four-game losing streak. Following that, Tuesday’s game against Brick City and Wednesday’s against Ottawa were both rained out.

“Those were two games we were looking forward to,” Brown said. “But what it’s done now is actually kind of helped us reset our pitching rotation. So I think that’s going to help give us more available pitchers.”

Last year, the Legends went 2-3 in the tournament, winning their first two games on Friday before being blown out by the Columbus Braves 22-5 and falling in a 12-0 run-rule against Hillsboro Legion on Saturday, then falling 11-3 to Greenville Post 140 on the tournament’s final day.

Troy Post 43 will open play at 6 p.m. Friday against St. Marys, which has handed the Legends two of their losses so far this year. Then at 8:15 p.m., Troy will face the Columbus Braves.

“We’ve got St. Marys again, who’s been pretty tough on us, and then we play the Columbus Braves. Those are two teams that are not slackers at all,” Brown said. “They’re older — but we’ve been playing a lot of older teams. The other day, when we played someone in our own age group, our batters were saying ‘gosh, these (pitchers) aren’t very fast.’ Well, no they’re not, compared to what we’ve been seeing.

“We’re in a funny situation. When one day you might see someone throwing 78 (miles per hour) and then the next day you see someone throwing 92, that’s a higher speed differential than they see in the big leagues. Adjustments are really a lot tougher, but we’re learning to adjust.”

Saturday, the Legends will face the Miami Valley Prospects 17u at 6 p.m. and the West Central Stars at 8:15 p.m., then Sunday the Legends will take on Jefferson County 18u at 3 p.m., with the tournament’s championship game following at 5:30 p.m.

Troy’s Junior Legion team will kick off the action each day. At 9 a.m. Friday, it will face the Greenville Thunder, followed by an 11:15 a.m. game against the Miami Valley Prospects 19u. Saturday, Troy Junior Legion will face Hillsboro at 9 a.m. and the Naturals at 11:15 a.m., then Sunday it will face Jefferson County 19u at 10 a.m.

Friday and Saturday will both feature six games apiece on Duke Park’s Legion Field and Teener Field, with three games apiece on Sunday before the tournament’s championship game on Legion Field.

“We’re ready to go,” Brown said. “The field’s in good shape. We’ve got a good, dry weekend ahead of us. We expect to have a nice crowd out, and I’ve had some scouts and college coaches that have contacted me that are going to be there, which is always a good deal to have them come around. It’s time to let the guys go out there and play and show them what they can do.”

Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation Tournament begins Friday

By Josh Brown Miami Valley Today

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com.

