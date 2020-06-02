A long time coming

TROY — After months of staying at home, staying separated from teammates and coaches and not being able to participate in organized team workouts, Troy High School’s athletes are finally back together.

Monday morning was Troy’s first day of summer conditioning and re-acclimation at the high school’s practice field, a first phase to not only help the Trojans’ athletes for all seasons stay in — or get back into — competitive shape, but also just to help teams and coaches reconnect with each other after a lost spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No athletic activities have happened in the state of Ohio since March 12 when the winter sports postseason tournaments were postponed and later canceled. Spring sports teams only got a small handful of practices before their season was postponed and also later canceled, as well, a first for Ohio High School Athletic Association sports in the state. And while some teams were able to begin workouts on May 26, Troy was unable to start until Monday, along with the majority of the rest of the state’s schools.

Everyone was broken up into groups based on sports in hour-long breaks, with the football team’s juniors and seniors beginning from 7 a.m. and the sophomores and juniors coming in at 8 a.m. More groups came in each hour after that, with the day ending with out-of-season athletes that didn’t play in the other sports. And from there, each group was broken into smaller groups of 10, with each athlete standing six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

“We knew we’d have to work out some kinks, doing this for the first time ever,” Troy football coach Gress said. “We’ve got phase one — check everyone in, take temperatures, ask them questionnaires to make sure everyone’s safe to come out here and train. It ran about as smooth as it could, and it’s just fun to see the boys out here pushing themselves.”

And with the prospect of spreading COVID-19 still a concern, Troy strength and training coach Aaron Gibbons helped organize the Trojans’ conditioning plan to ensure that all of the state’s health department’s guidelines were followed to keep the school’s athletes as safe as possible while working out — which is especially important, given the still-undecided status of the fall sports season.

“One of our big things is ‘be appreciative, don’t complain, get better,” Gress said. “We’re going to be grateful of anything we’re able to do. We challenged the boys, with all these restrictions and guidelines we’re following. Everyone showed up today around the state, for the most part, so what are you going to do to separate yourselves?

“This program, this school district, could not be more lucky with the plan coach Gibbons put together and us coaches working together, putting these boys in the best position not just to return and train, but to return safely and to stay safe. And that’s the other big thing is staying safe throughout this whole summer so we can play a football season.”

For new girls basketball coach Jeremy Hughes, it was the first chance since accepting the job in early May to meet with his team in person.

“It’s extremely exciting to see their faces,” Hughes said. “Zoom calls are nice, but actually being able to see them in person, it’s awesome.”

And even though basketball is a winter sport, Hughes knows that being able to get to work is critical for his team.

“Summer’s very important to basketball, too,” he said. “Just getting to know a new system and getting to know the girls, getting everything put in place. We have a summer league that Troy hosts that obviously we can’t have this year, and team camps. We do miss out on that stuff. But getting this phase one, getting them in here and trained a little bit, that’s a good step.”

For some, the chance to get back to work has been a particularly long time coming.

Elise McCann, who will be a sophomore this fall, started for the girls basketball team as a freshman last winter. When spring came, though, McCann did not get to have a freshman season for the softball team.

“It’s really nice,” McCann said. “It’s good to get out. It sucks to be stuck in quarantine all this time and not being able to continue your workouts or go to softball practice like you normally do. But it’s been really nice to get back out.

“It was rough at first (there not being a softball season), but the team stayed in touch. That’s my goal, to be important to the team like in basketball.”

Another sophomore-to-be, Leah Harnish, had a big girls soccer season in the fall — but was particularly excited for girls track and field season in the spring, having entered high school after winning an individual state championship in junior high.

“It’s been difficult,” Harnish said. “I tried to run as much as I could outside of it. It was disappointing, though. I really wish we all had a chance to show what we were capable of, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

But now, after

“It was very exciting when I heard we could come back,” Harnish said. “Sitting at home is so boring. Being with all these people working out, it’s just fun.

“I feel like being held inside probably built up a lot of tension in people. It’s going to be good to get it out. I’m just so excited to see what we’re capable of.”

After a stressful finish to the school year itself, Troy girls soccer coach Michael Rasey was happy to see his players working again.

“To be honest, I was more concerned about getting through the school year, doing it online. Knowing that sports was going to be on the back burner for a while, I didn’t put a whole lot of thought into it until here recently,” Rasey said. “My biggest thing about the spring was losing the ability for these girls to play club and train, and typically I like to get out in the spring and watch them play. And we’ve got a huge crop of freshmen coming in, so I haven’t had a chance to see any of those girls play at all. So that part’s been odd, strange.

“But this is a good time today. At least it’s something.”

And in the end, this is all just the beginning, a trial run for what it may take to make fall sports and beyond happen.

“This is a good test of everything,” Hughes said. “Hopefully this first two weeks goes well of phase one, and then phase two is getting them in the gym. It’s a step, and it’s coming along.”

Troy athletes get back to work, begin summer training

By Josh Brown Miami Valley Today

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

