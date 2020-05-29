Piqua Post 184 holds off Springfield Armaloy in return to action

By Josh Brown

PIQUA — They were so happy to be back on the field that they played an extra half inning.

Who could blame them?

After Piqua Post 184’s Carson Regula struck out the side in the top of the seventh to wrap up a 5-3 victory over Springfield Armaloy Thursday night at Hardman Field, the two teams took the field again for the bottom of the inning so that Armaloy could get one more pitcher — as well as everyone else on the field — some much-needed and long-awaited work as live sports returned for the first time in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic halted them in mid-March.

For players, coaches and fans that saw spring’s entire high school baseball season canceled, it was a chance not only to see live competition again, but to celebrate simply being allowed to.

“You could see all spring and up to now, that emotion coming out,” Piqua coach Justin Jennings said. “The crowd was great, everyone was up and cheering. It was a game, and it felt awesome.”

And even though Ohio’s American Legion officially canceled its summer season, as well, many of the area’s — and the state’s — teams decided to take it upon themselves to organize a season on their own. And Thursday night, that work paid off.

“It kind of crept up really,” Jennings said. “We got the word to not play, then to play, then not to play, and then it was kind of like ‘well, if we’re going to do this, then we are going to do it.’ And a little influence from (Troy Post 43 coach) Frosty (Brown) helped me out a little bit. I have a hard time not competing with him and really look forward to it.”

And while some shakiness or sloppiness could have been expected after the long layoff, Piqua only committed one error and Springfield only committed three, with Post 184 taking advantage for two important unearned runs.

“We practiced a couple times, and really we only got on the infield one time. Last night, we practiced and I saw them fielding the ball well, so I felt confident going in that they would make some plays,” Jennings said. “And pitching, I mean, we pitched well, all of them did. And we only used a third of the pitching staff. We just had to knock some rust off.”

And when things got difficult, Piqua also responded.

Piqua led 1-0 for the first three innings after Alex Keller scored on an error in the bottom of the first, but Armaloy looked to take control in the top of the fourth. After loading the bases with no outs on a hit-batter and two walks, Blaine Dotson hit a two-run double to put Armaloy up 2-1, and another walk reloaded the bases and forced Piqua to bring in Logan Evans — who got a strikeout, a popout and a groundout to get out of the jam without any further damage.

“What a situation for a young kid to come into, and he did well,” Jennings said.

Piqua quickly retook the lead, though. Evans led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, Damian Lawson singled and Xavier Ludwig bunted them to second and third with one out, and a bloop RBI single by Jake Olberding tied the score. And with two outs two runners in scoring position, Iverson Ventura ripped a two-run single the other way to give Piqua a 4-2 lead.

Armaloy cut the lead to one in after five, but Piqua got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Lawson was hit by a pitch and Ludwig blasted a double to the fence in left. Lawson was thrown out at the plate trying to score, but Ludwig tried to take third and forced an errant throw, allowing him to score and give Piqua a 5-3 lead.

“That’s what good baseball teams do,” Jennings said. “They find a way to get out of those situations to keep themselves in the game. I was really proud of them. Even when they were down by one, it didn’t seem like it was over at all. They felt they were going to win this game.

“That’s a good team (Springfield). That’s a very talented team. We treated it as a scrimmage, but ultimately, you want to win.”

After that, Regula officially finished off the game by striking out the side in the top of the seventh — and both teams came back out for an unofficial bottom of the inning just to get more work in.

Evans posted the win on the mound for Piqua, working two innings and allowing one run on three walks while striking out two. Regula recorded a save, striking out four and walking one in two innings, Ventura started the game, struck out one and gave up three hits in two scoreless innings and Olberding gave up two runs on four walks, a hit-batter and a hit in one-plus innings.

Piqua will be back in action next week.

