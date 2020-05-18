Piqua High School Athletes of Month selected for spring

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua High School has had a program for athletes of the month for a number of years, with Polysource, WPTW and 3 Joe’s sponsoring the program.

All of the winners receive a dinner for four at 3 Joe’s and are then eligible for the $500 scholarship that Polysource awards at the end of the year for one male and one female athlete.

“The coaches vote on it and the three criteria are athletic ability, academics and citizenship,” PHS athletic director Chip Hare said. “And the award is just for seniors.”

For the months of March, April and May, that became a little more challenging, with spring sports not being held.

But, Hare had no problem finding worthy candidates.

March’s winners were Hannah Anderson (softball) and Mitch Fletcher (track and field), April’s winners were Lauren Mitchell (track and field) and Cameron Deal (baseball) and May’s winners were Adde Honeycutt (track and field) and Ethean Heidenreich (track and field).

“One of the things I looked at were players who were good team leaders and another thing is kids that made the extra effort throughout the year and were involved in a number of things.”

Hare these six were perfect examples of that.

“You look at Hannah (Anderson),” Hare said. “She was coming off a great junior year in softball. She was also involved in golf and it looked like she was set for a big senior year. Cameron Deal was coming off a really solid junior year in baseball and played football as well.

“And you can say the same thing about all four track athletes. All of these kids were involved in multiple sports and they all did a lot of extra things and put the work in.”

And been awarded for it.

