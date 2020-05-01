Troy Metro 6th grade crowned tourney champs

Lee Woolery | Miami Valley Today

The Troy Metro Basketball sixth-grade girls basketball team finished off a strong season by winning the 2020 Dayton Metro Division 2 North Tournament championship, held at Bales Arena in Beavercreek in early March. The team, which finished the season 19-9 and was third place in its league, won 12 of its last 13 games to win the year-end double-elimination tournament.

In the tournament, Troy held off Mad River Red 29-27 and beat Northmont 29-15 to reach the winner’s bracket finals, falling to Beavercreek Orange 26-18. Troy bounced back and narrowly defeated Vandalia Purple 21-20 in the loser’s bracket final, and then it evened things up against Beavercreek Orangewith a 29-19 win to force a winner-take-all final game. And in that game, Troy routed Beavercreek 28-15 to win the tournament.

The team is: front, from left — Landry Niles, Kailtyn Miller, Emily May, Evie Frigge. Middle, from left — Christina Brubaker, Madisyn Halfhill, Jaelynn Smith, Riley King, Madison Wright. Back, from left — assistant coach JJ Frigge, head coach Norman May. Not pictured: assistant coach Julia Niles.