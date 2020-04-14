Troy Metro third-grade team finishes 2nd

The Troy Metro Basketball third-grade team finished a stellar season with a runner-up finish in the 2020 Dayton Metro Division 3 North Division year-end tournament, completed in early March.

Troy finished the regular season 16-1, splitting a pair of games against Vandalia Purple, which went 17-1. In the double-elimination tournament, Troy cruised to the semifinal round before falling to Vandalia Purple 21-18, defeated Bellbrook Gold in the loser’s bracket final 21-6 and then lost to Vandalia Purple in the finals 20-15 to finish as the runner-up, finishing the year with a 19-3 record.

The team is: front, from left — Vayda Mallery, Amanda Welbaum, Karlee Schwartz. Middle, from left — Parker Knick, Kendall Henry, Leighton Niles, Stella Bowman, Rani Patel. Back, from left — assistant coach Julia Niles, head coach Erick Schwartz. Not pictured — assistant coach Dan Bowman.