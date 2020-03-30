Spring sports delayed longer as schools closed until May 1

By Josh Brown

Spring sports are on hold longer than originally planned.

Citing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s decision on to keep the state’s schools closed until the end of April, announced during his daily press briefing on Monday to address the state’s fight against the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, the Ohio High School Athletic Association said it would revisit its timeline for the potential start of the spring sports season.

“(Governor Mike DeWine) has announced schools will continue with ‘distance learning’ through May 1,” the OHSAA said from its official Twitter account, @OHSAASports. “As previously announced, there cannot be school sports if school facilities are not open. (OHSAA) staff and (Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass) will send update (sic) to schools with adjusted spring sports timeline.”

Ohio’s school buildings have been closed since March 13, while the OHSAA indefinitely postponed the winter sports postseason tournaments — which were in progress at the time — on March 12. That same day, the OHSAA announced the postponement of the beginning of the spring sports season. Student-athletes and their coaches were put in a no-contact period to last until April 5, with the plan at the time being for schools to reopen on April 6, for spring practices to begin then and for spring regular season contests to begin on April 11.

During a press conference on March 19, Snodgrass said that the OHSAA was developing contingency plans for the possibility that DeWine would keep the schools closed longer than the original three-week period. Then on March 26, the OHSAA officially cancelled the remainder of the winter sports postseason tournaments, the first time since World War II that the OHSAA has had to cancel any postseason events.

