Glaser, Fulton, Hall take top honors on all-conference teams

Staff Reports

A number of local players were honored on the All-CCC, All-MBC, All-NWCC and All-SWBL teams.

CROSS COUNTY CONFERENCE

Boys Basketball

Nick Schmidt, Bethel; and Sam Zapadka, Miami East were named to the first team.

Ethan Rimkus, Bethel; Zach Kuntz, Covington; Brendon Bertsch, Miami East; and Kleyson Wehrley, Newton were named to the second team.

Cannon Dakin, Bethel; Parker Davidson, Bradford; Spencer Brumbaugh, Covington; Collen Gudorf, Miami East; and Mitchell Montgomery, Newton were named special mention.

Girls Basketball

Kenna Gray, Bethel; and Austy Miller, Bradford were named to the first team.

Olivia Reittinger, Bethel; Claudia Harrington, Covington; Morgan Kimmel, Covington; and Camryn Miller, Miami East were named to the second team.

Lydia Lowery, Bethel; Remington Harelamn, Bradford; Claire Fraley, Covington; Paxon Hunley, Miami East; and Camryn Gleason, Newton were named special mention.

METRO BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

Boys Basketball

Troy Christian’s Tyler Jackson received the Sportsmanship Award.

Isaac Gray was named to the first team, while Brady Clawson and Connor Peters were named to the second team for the Eagles.

Girls Basketball

Sarah Johnson received the Coaches Award and Megan Baker received the Sportsmanship Award for Troy Christian.

Named to the first team was Sara Earhart, while named to the second team was Morgan Taylor for the Eagles.

Boys Swimming

Troy Christian Noah Tullis received the Sportsmanship Award.

Girls Swimming

Troy Christian Gracie Glaser and coach Pam Fulton took top honors.

Glaser was named Swimmer of the Year, while Fulton was named Coach of the Year.

The Eagles Abby Reno received the Sportsmanship Award.

Glaser was named first team All-MBC in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Also named to the first team were the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The swimmers on both relay teams included Hailey Howard, Olivia Voisnet, Glaser and Reno.

NORTHWEST CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Boys Basketball

Lehman Catholic’s Luke Frantz was named to the second team.

Brendan O’Leary and Justin Chapman were both named honorable mention for the Cavaliers.

Girls Basketball

Lehman Catholic coach Craig Hall was named Coach of the Year after coaching the Cavaliers to a perfect record in conference play.

Rylie McIver was named to the first team for the Cavaliers, while Lauren McFarland was named to the second team.

Named honorable mention were Anna Cianciolo and Heidi Toner.

SOUTHWESTERN BUCKEYE LEAGUE

Boys Basketball

Senior Nathan Brumbaugh and freshman Blake Brumbaugh were both named to the first team for Milton-Union.

Named honorable mention for the Bulldogs were senior Brandon Lavy and junior Sam Case.

Girls Basketball

Junior Morgan Grudich was named to the first team for Milton-Union

Named honorable mention for the Bulldogs were senior Rachel Thompson and junior Jayla Gentry.