Knostman, Yeomans, Cox take top honors on All-MVL teams

Tippecanoe’s Ben Knostman and Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans and Colleen Cox took top honors on the All-Miami Valley League teams released recently.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Knostman, a 6-4 junior guard, led Tippecanoe to the MVL Miami Division title, averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and leading the conference with 6.2 assists per game.

Joining Knostman on first team was Troy junior Shaeden Olden.

Named to the second team were Tippecanoe junior Zach Fredrick and Troy junior Jaden Owens.

Named honorable mention were Tippecanoe senior Nolan Mader, Troy senior Tre Archie, Piqua junior Garrett Schrubb and Piqua freshman Dre’Sean Roberts.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yeomans, a 5-10 senior, led Piqua to a 15-8 record with 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 66.9 percent from the line.

Joining Yeomans on first team were Troy sophomore Macie Taylor, Tippecanoe senior Kendall Clodfelter and Tippecanoe junior Ashleigh Mader.

Named to the second team were Tippecanoe juniors Katie Salyer and Rachel Wildemutch, Piqua sophomore Aubree Schrubb and Troy senior Tia Bass.

Named honorable mention were Piqua junior Karley Johns, Tippecanoe junior Katie Hemmelgarn and Troy senior Laura Borchers.

WRESTLING

Two local wrestlers were named to the first team.

Troy senior state qualifier Carlos Quintero (160 pounds) and Piqua junior district qualifier Lance Reaves-Hicks (285) were both named to the first team.

Named to the second team was Piqua sophomore Andru Hollopeter (145).

Named honorable mention were Troy’s Nolan Fox (106) and Tippecanoe’s Blake Ballard (152).

BOYS SWIMMING

Named to the first team was Tipecaone sophomore Ben Prenger.

Prenger was named first team in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.

Named to the second team were Troy sophomore Andrew Oates, Tippecanoe junior Jack McMaken and the Tippecanoe 200-yard medley relay.

Oates was honored in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, while McMaken was honored in the 100 butterfly.

The Tippecanoe 200 medley relay included Prenger, junior Alex Burkey, McMaken and senior Nick Catron.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cox, a junior, was named Swimmer of the Year, sweeping the 50 and 100 freestyle at the MVL meet and advancing to the district meet.

Also named to the first team were Piqua junior Julia Anderson, Piqua sophomore Camilla Nicholas, Tippecanoe juniors Simone King and Kathryn Oen, Tippecanoe freshman Abigail Haas, Naomi Maggard and Averie Jacquemin and the Tippecanoe 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Anderson was honored in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Nicholas was the diving champion, King was honored in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Oen in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Haas was honored in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Maggard was honored in the 100 breaststroke and Jacquemin was honored in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

The Tippecanoe 200 freestyle relay was Jacquemin, Oen, Haas and King; while the 400 freestyle relay was made up of Haas, sophomore Kailey Longo, junior Alex Voisard and Jacquemin.

Named to the second team were Piqua senior Reece Tate, Tippecanoe seniors Tori Prenger and Madison Leonard, along with Voisard, Troy senior Lily Hemm, Troy junior Hailey Honeycutt and the Tippecanoe 200 medley relay.

Tate was honored in diving, Prenger was honored in 200 IM and 100 backstroke, Leonard was honored in 100 butterfly, Voisard was honored in 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle, Hemm was honored in 500 freestyle and Honeycutt was honored in 50 freestyle.

The Tippecanoe 200 medley relay included Longo, Maggard, junior Alicia Miller and Voisard.

BOYS BOWLING

Named to the first team was Jordan Fisher, Troy; and James Ridgeway, Tippecanoe.

Named to the second team were Ryan Fleisher, Piqua; and Brayden Ganger, Troy.

Named honorable mention was Austin Post, Tippecanoe.

GIRLS BOWLING

Named to the first team was Kayleigh McMullen, Troy.

Named to the second team were Kylie Schiml, Troy.

Named honorable mention were Alison Johnston, Tippecanoe and Adara Myers, Troy.