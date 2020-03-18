Area players honored

By Josh Brown

MIAMI COUNTY — During her entire career with the Tippecanoe girls basketball team, Kendall Clodfelter never failed to get to the district final, twice even knocking on the door of the state tournament.

She finished her career as an All-Ohio athlete.

Clodfelter, a senior and four-year player for the Red Devils, was named to the Division II All-Ohio third team, leading a group of six Miami County girls and boys basketball players who were selected to the All-Ohio teams by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, with the other five players all earning honorable mention.

The girls All-Ohio teams and Ms. Basketball were announced last week, with the boys teams being announced on Monday and Tuesday and Mr. Basketball announced on Wednesday.

Clodfelter was the undisputed leader of the Red Devils this season, leading the team in points per game (11.2), as well as rebounds (5.8 per game), assists (4.6 per game) and steals (2.8 per game).

“She had a good season, that’s for sure,” Tippecanoe girls basketball coach Andy Holderman said. “She led us in practically every statistical category possible this year. She was definitely our rock.”

She led the Miami Valley League in assists per game, tied with Greenville’s Morgan Gilbert, and was third in the league in steals per game.

“That’s one of the many nice things about Kendall — and really a lot of the girls that have gone through Tippecanoe. She’s very unselfish,” Holderman said. “She might have the opportunity to shoot the ball, but she’s willing to give up the ball for a better shot. She’s definitely the person that you don’t want to guard. And defensively, she’s really good at reading things and anticipating situations.

“She ran the show for us this year, and she can also put the ball in the basket. She’s definitely someone that can do it all in multiple facets of the game.”

In the end, Clodfelter led Tippecanoe to a 21-5 record, including the team’s fourth straight division title — and first as a member of the MVL Miami Division — and its seventh straight D-II district final appearance. During her freshman and sophomore years, the Devils won district titles and reached the regional tournament.

In Division I, Piqua’s Tylah Yeomans earned All-Ohio honorable mention.

Yeomans, a senior, led the Indians to a 15-8 record this season and became the team’s all-time single-season scoring leader, averaging 18.9 points per game — second in the MVL. She was also fifth in the MVL in rebounding with 7.4 per game and second in field goal percentage, shooting 54.5 percent.

In Division III, Bethel’s Kenna Gray earned All-Ohio honorable mention, helping to lead the Bees to the team’s first winning season in years with a 13-10 record.

In Division IV, Bradford’s Austy Miller earned All-Ohio honorable mention, leading the Railroaders to a 14-9 season. It was the second year in a row Miller earned All-Ohio honorable mention.

On the boys side, in Division II, Tippecanoe’s Ben Knostman earned All-Ohio honorable mention.

A junior point guard, Knostman helped lead the Red Devils to a 14-9 record and the Miami Valley League Miami Division championship — the team’s first division title since the 2009-10 season. Individually, he finished in the top five in the MVL statistically in assists (first, 6.2 per game), scoring (third, 15.4 points per game) and rebounding (fourth, 7.5 per game).

And in Division IV, Troy Christian’s Isaac Gray earned All-Ohio honorable mention.

Gray, a senior, led the Eagles in scoring with 12.6 points per game and helped lead the team to a 19-6 record.

Additionally, Fairmont’s Madeline Westbeld was named Ms. Basketball Ohio, while Walnut Ridge’s VonCameron Davis was named Mr. Basketball Ohio.

