Winter tournaments on hold: OHSAA postpones postseason indefinitely

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated throughout the night as new information becomes available.

Winter sports’ postseason tournaments are all on hold indefinitely.

That was the official word from the Ohio High School Athletic Association early Thursday afternoon, as the upcoming OHSAA state wrestling tournament, state girls basketball tournament, regional and state boys basketball tournaments and ice hockey state tournament were all postponed indefinitely in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass announced in a press conference.

The impromptu press conference happened shortly before Carroll and Beloit West Branch were to take the floor for their 1 p.m. state semifinal girls basketball game at St. John Arena, the first of four games scheduled to be played Thursday night.

“This is certainly one of the toughest days, not only in my career but in our staff’s career, knowing that every single day our staff works for these opportunities for our kids, we stress the opportunities of a lifetime. But our decision today has been to postpone indefinitely our regional boys basketball tournament, our state girls basketball tournament, our state ice hockey tournament and our state wrestling tournament,” Snodgrass said. “And this decision, though it may appear at the last minute, is based on so many developing situations that occurred really in the last eight hours. As much as we want this opportunity for our kids and our schools and our communities, we have to look at the safety aspects that these mass gatherings create.

“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward. We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the OHSAA announced that the tournament would go on but with limited spectators in attendance. Tuesday night’s boys regional games were played without limitations, but Wednesday’s regional boys games were played in mostly-empty arenas. That announcement followed the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio on Monday, and Ohio Governer Mike DeWine’s recommendation that indoor sporting events at every level be limited. The OHSAA voided all tickets sold to that point and promised refunds — and the OHSAA will now send further updates regarding ticket refunds after Thursday’s cancellations.

