Building a family legacy: Shore brothers lead Viking contingent at state

CASSTOWN — The Shore wrestling family will be looking to add to its legacy this weekend when the state wrestling tournament gets underway Friday at the Schottenstein Center.

And Miami East teammate David Davis will be looking to do some podium climbing of his own.

East graduate Graham Shore won a state championship for Miami East in 2018 during his senior year, and sophomore Max Shore is back at state after finishing as state runner-up a year ago.

A year ago, sister Olivia Shore made some history by qualifying for the boys state tournament and was a state champion at the first girls state tournament his year.

And Max is being joined by younger brother Cooper, a freshman, at this year’s state tournament.

In the coaches’ chair, along with Miami East head coach Mark Rose will be the assistant coach and the Shores’ father George.

“I feel like I have been really fortunate,” Max Shore said. “Last year I got to go to state with my sister (Olivia) and this year, I get to go to state with my brother (Cooper). My sister already won a state title at the girls state tournament. So, it would be really cool if Cooper and I both won too and gave us three state titles.”

Rose has high hopes for all three of his state qualifiers.

“All three guys are competitors,” Rose said. “I am fortunate to have wrestlers like that. They are not just happy to be there. They are competitors and they are going to go out and compete.”

Cooper Shore (106 pounds) will takes the mat first.

Shore, 50-2, will wrestle Mason Amodio, 37-10, of Ravena Southeast.

“I finished fourth at junior high state,” Cooper Shore said. “I am sure I will be nervous walking out there. But, my older brother Graham was a state champion and my brother Max and my sister Olivia were both over there last year. Both of them and my dad (George) have helped me a lot.”

And as you might expect, Cooper Shore’s goals are set high.

“Of course I want to be a state champion, but if I happen to lose early, I have to focus on the wrestlebacks and work hard and get as high on the podium as I can,” he said. “You are always going to look at who you are wrestling, because you might know some of them when you wrestle all over the state.”

Rose expects Cooper Shore to handle the atmosphere just fine.

“Cooper (Shore) has been in a lot of high-level matches,” Rose said. “It is a great situation with the whole family. They have all wrestled at the highest level.”

Being one match from a state championship a year ago, has been a driving force for Max Shore (120) all year.

Max is 42-3 on the season and will open against Michael Markulin, 36-6, of North Lima South Range.

“Winning is the goal,” Max Shore said. “It made me train even harder and increase my intensity.”

Rose knows that as well.

“You don’t want to put that kind of pressure on someone, but I know his goal is to win (a state title),” Rose said. “Max’s intensity never dropped at all (after last year). He is very intense and focused.”

Max could run into a familiar opponent at state.

Covington’s Cael Vanderhorst finished fourth at state and they met in both the sectional and district finals.

“I think it does (wrestling against Cael Vanderhorst) help both of us. You do (have to come up with something different every time you wrestle). “

Rose sees both sides of it.

It is great (when Cael and Max wrestle) to have a state level type match with someone so close by,” he said. “I think when you wrestle someone that many times, it can be both advantageous and disadvantageous.”

Davis made the trip to Columbus last year as an alternate (fifth-place finisher at district), but never got on the mat.

He can’t wait to take the mat Friday.

Davis (132) is 43-11 and will face Cullen Van Rooyen, 41-6, of Zanesville West Muskingum in his opening match.

“I was an alternate last year, so I am excited to make it to the state tournament,” Davis said. “It was my goal all year long. I hope I won’t be as nervous as I think I will be when I walk out there.”

Like Cooper Shore, Rose doesn’t think the nerves will affect Davis either.

“I think they will be nervous right up to the time the match starts,” Rose said. “Then, they will go out and wrestle just like they always do.”

Davis said having the Shores in the wrestling room is a plus.

“We push each other (at practice) and make each other better,” Davis said. “I want to get as high on the podium as I can.”

Rose expects Davis to do well.

“It is great to see David (Davis) at state,” Rose said. It was his goal all season and he is very good wrestler.”

And Rose said it all comes down to one thing.

“You are always watching other matches (of future opponents), trying to scout them as much as possible,” Rose said. “To gain any advantage you can. But, at the end of the day, you have to go out and do what you do. That’s all you can control. “

Making a little history would just be an added bonus.

