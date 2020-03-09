Posted on by

Covington grad Horner competes at MAC indoor meet

,

Staff Reports

AKRON — Former Covington standout Rayna Horner, recently competed for the University of Toledo women’s track and field team at the Mid-American Conference indoor meet.

Horner teamed with Meltem Year, Semra Karasian and Petronela Simiuc to win the Distance Medley Relay in 11:38.11 to earn All-MAC honors.

Horner was also on the 4×400 relay team, helping Toledo to a sixth-place finish.

The Rockets open the outdoor season at the Miami University Blizzard Buster on March 20.

Bradford girls

win own meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford High School girls powerlifting team kept the hardware at home, winning the 21st annual Bradford Powerflifting Meet recently.

The Bradford boys finished fifth in a meet where there 23 schools and 302 lifters competing.

The Bradford girls lifted 5,065 pounds, 40 pounds more than second-place Marysville.

The Bradford boys lifted 11,175 pounds.

Winning for Bradford girls were Belle Burgett (115, 9-10) 540 pounds, Macy Bubeck (125, 9-10) 610, Madison Simons (155, 9-10) 650, Erica Gaynor (155, 11-12) 750, Kirsten Kitts (175, 11-12) 715 and Sarah Beckstedt (195, 9-10) 560.

Taking second were Ashlyn Plessinger (115, 11-12) 550, Hannah Lear (125, 11-12) 530, Zoe Brewer (135, 9-10) 530, Kaylee Richardson (155, 9-10) 565 and Tasha Felver (195, 9-10) 530.

Finishing third were Aliviyah Boggs (135, 11-12) 625 and Bella Brewer (195, 9-10) 495; while taking fourth were Jenna Shellabarger (135, 9-10) 500 and Courtney Monnin (175, 11-12) 565.

Finishing fifth were Mercedes Smith (125, 11-12) 465, Hannah Stine (145, 11-12) 600 and Jennifer Wolf (unlimited, 11-12) 540.

Winning for the boys was Ethan Saunders (135, 11-12) 1,030; while taking second were Keaton Mead (175, 9-10) 1,000, Dylan Mitchell (175, 11-12) 1,080 and Jared Shellabarger (185, 11-12) 975.

Finishing third was Kyle Kissinger (145, 9-10) 880; while finishing fourth were Garrett Trevino (125, 9-10) 620, Ernie Jones (125, 11-12) 640 and Ben Kitts (145, 9-10) 810.

Finishing fifth were Peter Webb (210, 9-10) 735 and Ethan Reed (250, 11-12) 1,200.

The Bradford team will compete on March 21, at the Division V, VI and VII state powerlifting meet at Kenton High School.

The meet starts at 10 a.m.

