All-Southwest district boys and girls basketball teams named

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Tippecanoe’s Kendall Clodfelter earned a first-team nomination in Division II and was the top honoree from Miami County’s basketball teams as the 2019-20 Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its All-Southwest District girls and boys high school basketball teams earlier this week, chosen by a panel of sportswriters and members of the media from across the district.

• Girls Basketball

Division I

Piqua senior Tylah Yeomans was named Division I All-Southwest District second team.

Yeomans led the Indians to a 15-8 record this season and became the team’s all-time single-season scoring leader, averaging 18.9 points per game — second in the Miami Valley League. She was also fifth in the MVL in rebounding with 7.4 per game and second in field goal percentage, shooting 54.5 percent.

Troy had a pair of all-district honorees, led by sophomore point guard Macie Taylor, who was named third team. Taylor was third in the MVL in scoring with 17.7 points per game, third in steals with 3.3 and fifth in assists with 3.6 per game, as the Trojans went 14-9.

Troy senior Tia Bass earned honorable mention.

Division II

After going 21-5, winning its fourth straight division title — and first in the Miami Valley League Miami Division — and reaching the district final for the seventh straight season, the Tippecanoe Red Devils had five Division II All-Southwest District honorees, led by senior Kendall Clodfelter.

Clodfelter, a senior, was named all-district first team. She led the Devils in scoring (11.2 points), rebounds (4.6), assists (4.7) and steals (2.8) per game, and she was a four-year varsity player.

Junior Ashleigh Mader was named all-district third team, while senior Katie Salyer and juniors Rachel Wildermuth and Katie Hemmelgarn earned honorable mention.

Division III

Bethel’s Kenna Gray was named to the Division III All-Southwest District second team, helping lead the Bees to their first winning season in years with a 13-10 record. Teammate Olivia Reittinger earned honorable mention.

A pair of Miami East players — Camryn Miller and Rori Hunley — earned all-district honorable mention.

Milton-Union’s Morgan Grudich earned all-district honorable mention.

Division IV

Bradford’s Austy Miller was named Division IV All-Southwest District second team, helping to lead the Railroaders to a 14-9 season.

Troy Christian’s Sarah Earhart was named all-district third team, leading the Eagles in scoring with 11.6 points per game and leading the Metro Buckeye Conference in blocks with 2.7 per game. Morgan Taylor and Sarah Johnson also earned honorable mention for Troy Christian, which finished the season 19-5.

Lehman’s Lauren McFarland and Rylie McIver both earned all-district honorable mention.

Covington’s Morgan Kimmel earned all-district honorable mention.

• Boys Basketball

Division I

Troy’s Shaeden Olden, Tre Archie and Jaden Owens all earned Division I All-Southwest District honorable mention.

Piqua’s Dresean Roberts and Garrett Schrubb both earned all-district honorable mention.

Division II

Tippecanoe’s Ben Knostman was named Division II All-Southwest District second team. The junior point guard helped lead the Red Devils to a 14-9 record and the Miami Valley League Miami Division championship, finishing in the top five in the MVL statistically in assists (first, 6.2 per game), scoring (third, 15.4 points per game) and rebounding (fourth, 7.5 per game).

Teammates Zach Frederick and Nolan Mader both earned all-district honorable mention.

Division III

Bethel senior Nick Schmidt was named to the Division III All-Southwest District third team, helping lead the Bees to a 10-13 record.

Four players from Milton-Union — Sam Case, Brandon Lavy and Nathan and Blake Brumbaugh — all earned all-district honorable mention.

Miami East’s Sam Zapadka earned all-district honorable mention.

Division IV

Troy Christian’s Isaac Gray earned a spot on the Division IV All-Southwest District second team. The senior led the Eagles in scoring with 12.6 points per game. Brady Clawson and Connor Peters both earned all-district honorable mention for Troy Christian, which finished the season 19-6.

Lehman’s Luke Frantz was named to the all-district third team, helping lead the Cavaliers to a 12-11 record, its first winning season since 2014-15. Brendan O’Leary also earned all-district honorable mention.

Covington’s Zach Kuntz earned all-district honorable mention.

Newton’s Kleyson Wehrley earned all-district honorable mention.

Bradford’s Parker Davidson earned all-district honorable mention.

