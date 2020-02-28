Tipp’s Ridgeway, Troy’s Ganger qualify for state bowling

By Josh Brown

BEAVERCREEK — Tippecanoe’s boys bowling team missed a trip to state by five pins.

But in the end, the Red Devils and Troy Trojans will still be represented on the state’s biggest stage.

Tippecanoe’s James Ridgeway was third individually and Troy’s Brayden Ganger was 11th, with both capturing individual state qualifying spots as the Devils finished sixth as a team and the Trojans 11th at Thursday’s Division I district tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

Ridgeway rolled 235-204-265 for a 704 series, finishing third and grabbing one of the individual qualifying spots. As a team, though, Tippecanoe rolled 4,317 — a mere five pins behind fifth-place LaSalle’s 4,322, with the top five teams of 24 advancing to the state tournament.

Troy’s boys were never able to climb above 10th place on the day, finishing 11th with 4,157. Ganger, however, was able to qualify as an individual, rolling 235-235-215 for a 685 series to finish 11th overall.

Carson Rogers added 246-217-212—675, Nathan Hamilton rolled 183-208-172—563, Jacob Allison rolled 188-187-133—508, Drew Snurr added games of 152-212 and Tyler Stoltz added a 181 game.

The boys state bowling tournament will be held March 6 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

