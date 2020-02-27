Troy girls bowling 4th at district, headed to state

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

BEAVERCREEK — Troy’s girls bowling team’s state tournament run seemed to be in danger last week, with the Trojans finishing ninth and grabbing the next-to-last district qualifying spot.

Once there, though, the Trojans reminded the field just what they’re capable of.

With the top five teams moving on to next week’s state tournament, Troy remained in the top five all day at the Division I district tournament Wednesday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek, rolling 3,874 and finishing fourth to keep its streak alive.

It was the sixth straight season that the Trojans qualified as a team to the state tournament, and the 12th time in the program’s history.

Troy sat in fifth place after the first game of regular bowling, 25 pins over the cut. After two games, the Trojans climbed to fourth place, and after three games they sat in second, 89 pins over the cut. Six baker games later, Troy was still above the cut line with room to spare.

Kayleigh McMullen rolled 187-245-183—615 and Jami Loy stepped up and rolled 202-223-189—613 to lead the way. Kylie Schiml rolled 211-164-138—513, Hope Shiltz added games of 182-210, Adara Myers rolled 155-148, Kaitlin Jackson rolled a season-high 234 game in the third game to give the team another lift and Morgan Shilt added a 153 game.

Troy’s girls will bowl at the state tournament Saturday, March 7 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.