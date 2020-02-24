Edison State hosts Lakeland Saturday; Lady Chargers can share OCCAC title with win

Staff Reports

CLEVELAND — The showdown is set.

The Edison State women’s basketball team will close the regular season Saturday by hosting Lakeland at 1 p.m. with a share of the OCCAC title on the line for the Chargers.

Lakeland brings a record of 24-1 overall and 10-0 in the OCCAC into the game, while Edison State is 25-3 overall and 9-1 in the OCCAC after a 92-60 win over Cuyahoga Community College Saturday.

With a win, the Chargers will share the OCCAC title.

Sarah Pothast had a monster game Saturday with 21 points and 19 rebounds, while Brogan McIver led the scoring column with 22 points — knocking down five of 11 shots from 3-point range.

Maddy Bakosh had 18 points and dished out five assists, while Audra Schaub scored 12 points and had three steals.

Allison Siefring added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Edison State was 32 of 67 from the floor for 48 percent, including 11 of 29 from long ranged for 38 percent.

The Chargers were 17 of 24 from the line for 71 percent.

Cuyahoga was 22 of 47 from the floor for 47 percent, including two of nine from 3-point range for 22 percent. The Challengers made 14 of 20 free throws for 70 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 43-27 and had five turnovers to Cuyahoga’s seven.

MEN

Cuyahoga 81,

Edison State 62

The Edison State men fell behind 35-26 at halftime and couldn’t recover.

The Chargers will host Lakeland at 3 p.m. Saturday on Sophomore Day.

Edison is now 17-11 overall and 7-4 in the OCCAC.

Ronald Hampton III led Edison with 18 points.

Jaedyn Carter scored 16 points and Matt Dugue added 11 points.