Troy, Tipp bowling advance

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

and Bryant Billing

Sidney Daily News

DAYTON — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys bowling teams qualified for next week’s district tournament at Wednesday’s Division I sectional bowling tournament at Poelking South Lanes, with the Trojans finishing seventh, the Red Devils in the 10th and final team qualifying spot and Piqua adding two individual qualifiers.

Troy finished seventh with 3,824, staying consistently three or four places above the cut all day long. Jordan Fisher led the way, rolling 203-184-207—594, Nathan Hamilton rolled 193-209-188—590, Carson Rogers rolled 191-190-184—575, Brayden Ganger rolled 179-199-192—570 and Drew Snurr rolled 160-190-158—508.

Tippecanoe finished 10th with 3,630 — 155 pins in front of 11th-place Northmont for the final team spot. Zach Kauffmann rolled 175-176-218—569, James Ridgeway rolled 211-173-167—551, Colin Maalouf rolled 184-154-206—544 and Austin Post rolled 153-189-185—527.

Piqua finished 12th as a team with 3,415. Zach Henne rolled 153-186-221-560 to finish 26th and grab the second of 10 individual qualifying spots, and Ryan Fleisher rolled 166-174-204—544 to take the fourth individual qualifying spot.

D-II Sectional

HUBER HEIGHTS — After the tournament was postponed by the weather last week, the Newton boys bowling team finished 22nd at the Division II sectional tournament Tuesday at Poelking Marian Lanes, finishing with 2,977.

Spencer Newhouse led the Indians, finishing 30th overall and missing an individual district qualifying spot by three bowlers by rolling 174-167-169—510.

• Boys Basketball

Mechanicsburg 49,

Lehman 46

MECHANICSBURG — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team cut an early deficit down but couldn’t come back from a bad first half in a non-conference boys basketball game on Tuesday at Mechanicsburg. The Indians built a nine-point lead by halftime and held on for a 49-46 victory.

A 3-pointer by Luke Frantz pulled Lehman to within three points with 2.2 seconds left but Mechanicsburg was able to bring the ball inbounds and maintain possession as time expired.

The Indians (7-13) built a 16-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-10 scoring advantage to take a 32-23 halftime lead. The Cavaliers cut the final gap with a 13-11 scoring edge in the third and 10-6 advantage in the fourth.

Frantz and Brendan O’Leary each scored 21 points for Lehman. The Cavaliers shot 19 for 42 (45 percent) from the floor and won the rebounding battle 28-22 but committed 18 turnovers.

Mechanicsburg shot 13 for 34 (38 percent) from the floor and 16 for 25 from the free-throw line. Lehman shot 3 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Kyle Smith scored a career-high 31 points for Mechanicsburg. He connected on 6-of-8 3-pointers and made 9-of-13 total shots from the floor. He was perfect on his seven free-throw tries and had four rebounds and five steals.

Lehman (12-10) is the No. 6 seed in the Piqua Division IV sectional and will open tournament play on Friday when it faces No. 7 Mississinawa Valley (11-11) at Garbry Gymnasium. The Blackhawks won a non-conference matchup between the two squads 33-29 on Jan. 11 in Sidney.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.