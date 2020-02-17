Troy bowling teams both clinch MVL Miami titles

By Josh Brown

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy bowling teams both entered the Miami Valley League Tournament in perfect position to solidify the outright Miami Division championships.

Sunday, they both made good on their opportunities.

Troy’s girls placed second in the MVL Tournament overall, falling to the Valley Division’s Fairborn in the final championship match, while the Trojan boys placed third but finished ahead of Butler in the standings to claim the final point needed to clinch the division title outright Sunday at Beaver-Vu Bowl.

The Troy girls, who won their seventh straight division championship, entered the day with a one-game lead over Butler in the division standings and just needed to finish tied with the Aviators to win the title outright. The Trojans finished the qualifying round with 3,814 to earn the top seed, then they eliminated the Aviators 3-2 in the semifinal round to clinch the division title. They then lost to Fairborn 3-1 in the finals to take second overall in the tournament.

Individually, Kayleigh McMullen was the top finisher, rolling 229-223-215—665 to lead the Trojans. Hope Shiltz rolled 221-159-162—542, Kylie Schiml rolled 236-126-152—514, Adara Myers rolled 201-147-146—494 and Morgan Shilt rolled 146-178-170—490.

Tippecanoe’s girls were seventh, rolling 2,865 in the qualifying round. Taylor Horne rolled 157-161-181—499, Emma Lara rolled 190-120-172—482, Isabeall Janney rolled 122-151-147—420, Allison Johnston added games of 129-132, Emily Von Krosigk added 129-116 and Julian Arblaster added an 87.

Piqua’s girls were eighth, rolling 2,809 in the qualifying round. Katelyn Brown rolled 132-186-137—455, Jasmine Gilardi rolled 135-130-162—427, Desiree Warner rolled 123-148-121—392, Katelyn Lear rolled 118-128-135—381, Marleen Henke added games of 142-113 and Lilla Miller added a 100.

On the boys side, Troy entered the tournament tied with Butler with a 7-2 record, needing just to finish ahead of the Aviators for its first division title since the 2012-13 season. Troy was third after the qualifying round with 4,169 and Butler was fourth with 4,122, and both teams lost in the championship semifinals, allowing the Trojans to place third and finish ahead of the Aviators to clinch the title.

Drew Snurr led the Trojans with 211-255-177—643, Carson Rogers rolled 174-226-216—616, Brayden Ganger rolled 251-170-176—597, Jordan Fisher rolled 181-174-193—548 and Nathan Hamilton rolled 182-169-152—503.

Tippecanoe finished sixth with 3,893. James Ridgeway rolled 203-179-213—595, Austin Post rolled 175-223-174—572, Zach Kauffmann rolled 175-182-206—563, Aaron Davis rolled 140-159-229—528, Colin Maalouf added a 213 game and Taylor Riggle added a 175.

Piqua finished eighth with 3,766.Ryan Fleisher rolled 171-201-246—618, Collin Snyder rolled 162-256-180—598, Nick Jess rolled 189-212-138—539, Zach Henne rolled 168-177-179—524 and Ethan Snyder added games of 208-130.

