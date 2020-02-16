Tipp, East, Bethel swimmers qualify for state

By Josh Brown

OXFORD — The competition was brutal at the Division I and II district swimming meet Friday and Saturday at Miami University, but Miami County’s schools will send three individuals and one relay team on to the state meet.

In Division II, Tippecanoe’s Kat Oen qualified in the 100 breast with the 22nd-best time (1:08.09), and the 200 medley relay team of Oen, Simone King, Averie Jacquemin and Madison Leonard qualified with the 16th-best time (1:53.3). In the team standings, Tippecanoe finished sixth in the district with 125 points.

For Bethel, Kaylee Price qualified in the 50 free with the 20th-best time (24.58 seconds).

For Miami East, Annie Richters qualified in the 50 free with the 24th-best time (24.76 seconds).

In Division I, the season came to an end for the Troy and Piqua swimming teams, as neither of the schools’ district qualifiers were able to qualify for state.

