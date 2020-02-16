Piqua girls fall in tournament opener: Saturday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser
and Josh Brown
Miami Valley Today
VANDALIA — Trying to pick up its first tournament win in 18 years, the 10th-seeded Piqua girls basketball team got off to a good start but couldn’t hold on Saturday in a 47-27 loss to No. 7 Miamisburg to open the Division I sectional tournament at Butler High School.
Piqua led 6-0 early and held Miamisburg — which was looking for its first tournament win since the 2012-13 season — without a field goal until the first quarter buzzer.
But Miamisburg took a 21-13 halftime lead and stretched it to 30-18 after three quarters.
Piqua got as close as eight in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings pulled away.
Miamisburg improved to 11-12 with the win, while Piqua closed the season at 15-8.
Aubree Schrubb scored 14 points and Karley Johns added nine.
D-II Sectional
Tippecanoe 63,
Northwestern 24
NEW CARLISLE — Top-seeded Tippecanoe had little trouble in its Division II sectional opener Saturday at Tecumseh High School, routing No. 11 Northwestern 63-24.
Tippecanoe (19-4) — which won its 13th straight — jumped out to a 26-4 lead after the first quarter and led 35-12 at halftime. A 19-5 third quarter put the Red Devils up 54-17, though, turning on the running clock for the fourth quarter.
Tippecanoe will take on No. 12 Belmont in the second round Thursday night.
D-IV Sectional
Catholic Central 56,
Covington 49
BROOKVILLE — The seventh-seeded Covington girls closed the season at 10-13 after a 56-49 loss to No. 5 Catholic Central in Brookville D-IV action.
The Irish led 15-8, 26-16 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.
Morgan Kimmel and Claire Fraley scored 13 points each for Covington.
Josie Crowell scored 10 points and Claudia Harrington added eight.
• Boys Basketball
Southeastern 86,
Bradford 36
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped a road game to close the regular season.
The Railroaders will face top seed Jackson Center in the Piqua D-IV sectional tournament Saturday.
Kegan Fair led Bradford with 17 points.
Other scores: Fairlawn 67, Lehman (12-9) 52.
• Wrestling
Reaves wins
in double OT
BATAVIA — Piqua 285-pound junior Lance Reaves-Hicks won his fifth straight tournament in dramatic fashion Saturday at Steve Shinkle Invitational.
Reaves-Hicks is now 36-2 with 3o pins heading into the MVL tournament Friday at Vandalia-Butler.
After advancing to the finals with three pins, Reaves outlasted top seed Jayce Glenn of Bethel-Tate 5-4 in double overtime.
Andru Hollopeter was the other placer for Piqua, who finished 13th as a team.
Hollopeter finished fifth at 145 pounds, going 4-1 with three pins.
