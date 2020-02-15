Edison State hoop teams complete perfect week with sweep of Bryant & Stratton

Staff Reports

The Edison State Community College basketball teams completed a perfect week with a sweep of Bryant & Stratton Saturday.

Edison State 82,

Bryant & Stratton 74

The Edison State men improved to 18-10 overall with the win.

The Chargers opened a 47-42 halftime lead and went on to the victory.

Ronald Hampton III filled out the stat sheet with 25 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals; while Jaedyn Carter had a game-high 28 points and nine rebounds.

Sekou Maiga had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots; while Lamine Komara added nine points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

Matt Dugue pulled down five rebounds.

Edison was 32 of 71 from the floor for 45 percent, including nine of 20 from long range for 45 percent.

The Chargers mad nine of 13 free throws for 69 percent.

Bryant & Stratton was 30 of 74 from the floor for 41 percent, including five of 23 from 3-point range for 22 percent. Bryant & Stratton also made nine of 14 free throws for 64 percent.

Both teams had 44 rebounds and Bryant & Stratton had 10 turnovers to Edison’s 13.

WOMEN

Edison State 92,

Bryant & Stratton 60

The Lady Chargers, ranked 17th in the latest NJCAA D-II poll, improved to 23-3 with the win.

It was tied at 18 after one quarter, before Edison opened a 41-29 halftime lead and increased it to 63-50 after three quarters.

Maddy Bakosh had 21 points — hitting five of eight 3-point attempts — to go with five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Audra Schaub had 21 points and five assists, while Sarah Pothast scored 16 points and Rebekah New had 10 points and six rebounds.

Brogan McIver added eight points, three assists and three steals and Mariah Baker had seven points and three assists.

Allison Siefring added eight rebounds and three assists.

Edison was 37 of 74 from the floor for 50 percent, including nine of 26 from long range for 35 percent. The Chargers made nine of 14 free throws for 64 percent.

Bryant & Stratton was 24 of 55 from the floor for 44 percent, including eight of 20 from 3-point range for 40 percent; while converting four of seven free throws for 57 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 41-36, but had 27 turnovers to Bryant & Stratton’s 23.