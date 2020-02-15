Eagles fall in MBC title game: Friday sports roundup

By Josh Brown

and Rob Kiser

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy Christian’s four-game winning streak came to an end in the Metro Buckeye Conference championship game Friday night at Emmanuel Christian, with the Eagles falling 57-47.

The Lions, which defeated the Eagles earlier in the season to force a tie atop the MBC, won their 18th straight and improved to 19-2, 13-1 in the MBC. Troy Christian, meanwhile, finished the regular season 17-5 and 12-2 in the MBC.

Emmanuel Christian took a 13-9 lead after one and grew that to 26-17 at halftime and 44-29 after three. Troy Christian rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Lions 18-13, but they simply couldn’t make up enough ground.

Isaac Gray led the Eagles with 15 points, Connor Peters added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Brady Clawson and Ben Major each scored seven points.

Tippecanoe 61,

Butler 52

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe overcame a slow start Friday night, using a big fourth quarter to put away a 61-52 victory over rival Butler in the regular season finale at home.

Tippecanoe (14-8, 13-5 Miami Valley League Miami Division) fell behind 14-9 after one and 31-24 at halftime, then began to come back in the third by cutting the lead to 42-39 heading into the final quarter. The Devils then outscored the Aviators 22-10 in the fourth to put the win away.

Four Red Devils were in double figures on the night. Ben Knostman led the way in his return to action with 17 points, Thomas Skaggs and Nolan Mader each added 11 and Zach Frederick pitched in 10.

Milton-Union 75,

Dixie 58

NEW LEBANON — Milton-Union finished the regular season 14-8 overall and 6-6 in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division with a 75-58 victory at Dixie Friday night.

The Bulldogs steadily pulled away all night, leading 13-9 after one, 29-19 at halftime and 53-42 after three.

Blake Brumbaugh led the Bulldogs with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, Sam Case hit five 3-pointers and added 17 points and Brandon Lavy had 13 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Andrew Lambert chipped in nine points and seven rebounds off the bench and Justin Randall added eight points.

“In the first half, we played at their pace,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “It’s always scary to go to a place on their Senior Night with a packed gym and them fighting for that first league win. But I thought we did a good job in the third quarter of getting the game to our pace — we only extended the lead by one, but that kind of opened the flood gates in the fourth.

“Overall, it was a great team win. We had 22 assists to 11 turnovers and outrebounded them, so we did a lot of good things. I’m really proud of our guys — 14 wins is a good year for us. Really excited about what our guys are doing right now.”

Lehman Catholic 60

Waynesfield-Goshen 41

SIDNEY — The Lehman boys basketball team clinched its first winning season in five years with a 60-41 win over Waynesfield-Goshen in Northwest Central Conference play Friday night.

Lehman led 16-7, 24-17 and 47-23 at the quarter breaks.

Lehman improved to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the NWCC.

Luke Frantz led Lehman with 31 points.

Brendan O’Leary scored 19 and Drew Barhorst had nine rebounds.

Bethel 54,

Tri-Village 46

NEW MADISON — The Bethel Bees closed out the regular season with a solid performance at Tri-Village, winning 54-46 in Cross County Conference play.

The Bees (10-12, 8-4 CCC) started strong, taking a 31-17 lead at halftime. And after Tri-Village closed the gap to 36-31 heading into the third, Bethel outscored the Patriots 17-13 in the final quarter to finish strong, as well.

Casey Keesee led Bethel with 15 points, Nick Schmidt added a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Trevor Walker also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and Ethan Rimkus chipped in 10 points.

Miami East 34,

Miss. Valley 33

CASSTOWN — Miami East snapped its skid Friday night, holding off Mississinawa Valley for a narrow 34-33 Cross County Conference victory at home.

Brendon Bertsch had 12 points, Sam Zapadka scored eight and Keegan Mahaney had five points and six rebounds for the Vikings, who trailed 16-9 after one, 18-17 at halftime and 29-24 after three before outscoring the Blackhawks 10-4 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

Miami East improved to 10-11 overall and 7-5 in the CCC with the win.

Other scores: Tri-County North 62, Bradford (2-19, 0-12 CCC) 50.

• Bowling

Girls

Newton 17th

at D-II sectional

DAYTON — The Newton girls bowling team finished 17th at the Division II sectional tournament at Poelking Lanes.

Avery Hartman led Newton with games of 126, 142 and 171 for a 439 series.

Deanna Bucholtz had games of 125, 119 and 126 for a 370 series.

• Hockey score: SWOHSHL Tournament — Beavercreek 10, Troy 0.

