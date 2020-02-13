Siefring receives OCCAC honor; Edison State teams sweep Columbus State

Edison State Community College freshman Allison Siefring was named the OCCAC D-II Women’s Basketball Player of the Week recently.

Siefring was dominant during a 3-0 week for the Chargers, putting forth per game averages of 22.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals.

She exploded in two games versus OCCAC foes, scoring 50 points and hauling in 31 rebounds in wins over Clark State and Terra State. In her non-conference tilt, Siefring flirted with a triple-double by registering 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Chargers are coming off a sweep of Columbus State Thursday night, in games that were postponed from Wednesday.

Edison State will host Bryant & Stratton on Saturday, with the women’s game tipping at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.

MEN

Edison State 71,

Columbus State 70

Edison State won a thriller over the second-place team in the OCCAC.

The Chargers improved to 16-10 overall and 7-3 in the OCCAC with the win, while Columbus State dropped to 14-7 overall and 7-2 in the OCCAC.

Edison led 38-23 at halftime and held on for the win.

Ronald Hampton III had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Matt Dugue had 14 points and six rebounds, while Jaedyn Carter had 12 points and five rebounds.

Demetrius Coble scored 11 points, Lamine Komara had six points and three steals and Sekou Maiga had seven rebounds.

Edison was 24 of 55 from the floor for 44 percent, including four of 13 from long range for 31 percent. The Chargers made 19 of 28 free throws for 68 percent.

Columbus State was 32 of 91 from the floor for 35 percent, includingtwo of 17 from long range for 12 percent. The Cougars made four of 13 free throws for 31 percent.

Columbus State won the battle of the boards 57-41 and had 18 turnovers to Edison’s 24.

WOMEN

Edison State 91,

Columbus State 53

The Chargers remained one game behind first-place Lakeland in the OCCAC standings with an easy win.

Edison led 32-11, 54-20 and 67-33 at the quarter breaks.

Edison improved to 22-3 overall and 9-1 in the OCCAC, while Columbus State dropped to 15-6 overall and 6-3 in the OCCAC.

Allison Siefring had another amazing game with 18 points, 21 rebounds and five assists.

Maddy Bakosh also had a double-double with 12 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds; while Audra Schaub scored 17 points.

Brogan McIver had 13 points and three assists and Sarah Pothast added nine points, two blocked shots and three assists.

Mariah Baker had eight points and six rebounds and Rebekah New also scored eight points.

Edison was of 82 from the floor for 40 percent, including 12 of 28 from 3-point range for 43 percent. The Chargers made 13 of 17 free throws for 77 percent.

Columbus State was 20 of 71 from the floor for 28 percent, including three of 23 from long range for 13 percent.

The Cougars made 10 of 19 free throws for 53 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 61-50 and 16 turnovers to Columbus State’s 18.