Covington wrestlers beat weather, Greenville; improve to 20-4 in duals

By Rob Kiser

Miami Valley Today

GREENVILLE — Covington wrestling coach Eric Vanderhorst felt like his team picked up two wins Wednesday night at Greenville High School.

First, they beat the weather.

Then, they beat Greenville 54-27 to improve the Buccs dual record to 20-4 on the season.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to get this in,” Vanderhorst said about the winter storm that hit the area Wednesday night. “Fortunately, we were able to get it in.”

And, while the score may look one sided, there were plenty of tough matches for the Buccs.

“Greenville always has some real good wrestlers,” Vanderhorst said. “This is always a good dual and their coach (David Guillozet) is a great guy.”

The match started with Covington’s Dalton Bishop (106), picking up a win by forfeit.

At 113, Greenville’s Drayk Kallenberger pinned Brian Morrison in 1:27 and Andrew Stachler (120) pinned Banks Koffer in 3:41.

Covington then took control, winning five straight matches by pin and adding a forfeit to go up 42-12.

Cael Vanderhorst (126) pinned Logan Thatcher in 2:39; Kellan Anderson (132) pinned Ben Hartzell in 3:25; Connor Sidnelir (138) pinned Nathaniel Hittle in 2:35; Caleb Miller pinned Matthew Edwards in 3:35; Deacon Shields (152) pinned Hayden Bradburn in 1:27; and Jenson Wagoner (160) won by forfeit.

“It is nice when you can get on a roll like that,” Vanderhorst said. “We had a couple starters out. Because of that, we had some kids that moved up a weight class. We have pretty good depth and that showed tonight.”

At 170 pounds, Covington’s Trentin Alexander and Zane Mancillas locked up in one of the best matches of the night.

Mancillas led 4-1 after one period and that is the way the match finished.

“That was two district qualifiers,” Vanderhorst said. “They were able to get us in that one.”

Covington’s Bryce Smith won by forfeit at 182 and Greenville Tytan Grote (195) pinned Jesse Fisher in 2:35.

Covington’s Ricky Stephan (220) won by forfeit and Greenville’s Colton Mccartney (285) pinned Covington’s Scott Blumenstock in 1:07 for the final margin.

“We have one more dual after this,” Vanderhorst said. “We have the Covington duals coming up. We have a few injuries, so hopefully we can get everyone healthy for that one.”

The Covington duals are Feb. 22.

After that, it is on to the postseason.

After beating both the weather and Greenville Wednesday night.

