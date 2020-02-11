Nadolny to be a Charger

By Josh Brown

TROY — Paige Nadolny won’t have to meet a lot of new faces when she heads off to play softball in college.

She’s joining a veritable area all-star team assembled in part by a former coach.

During a signing ceremony Thursday at the Trojan Activities Center, the Troy senior signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and continue her softball career at Edison State Community College in nearby Piqua, a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II school.

“A lot of them I’ve played with during summer ball and scrimmages and such. My old coach Dan Cain (former Troy High School softball coach) used to coach there, and he helped pick a lot of those girls that are already on the team,” Nadolny said.

For Nadolny, the choice was also a financial one

“It was close to home, and they gave me enough money to go to college,” Nadolny said. “I was going to choose Sinclair, but Edison State just gave me a better deal.”

Nadolny hit .411 during her junior season with two home runs and 26 RBIs, a strong follow-up to her sophomore year in which she hit .396 with four homers and 29 RBIs. She was also a goalie on the girls soccer team the past three seasons, including the starter for the past two. She made 107 saves and posted 3.9 shutouts during her senior season in the fall, only allowing 24 goals in 17 games.

“Paige has been a leader,” Troy coach Scott Beeler said. “She’s constantly in the weight room. Anything that we have, open gyms, she tries her best to make sure she’s everywhere she needs to be. She’s been a great leader for the team. And offensively, defensively, she’s an all-around great player.

“I can easily see her playing after Edison State. She’s a heck of an athlete, and she’s been a great player to have on the team the past three years, as well as the upcoming season.”

Nadolny, who plans on studying criminal justice, still has her senior season to go before leaving for college — and she has big goals for it.

“I’m looking forward to winning the Miami Valley League hopefully,” Nadolny said. “I think I’ll be one of a handful of seniors playing this year, too, so I’m hoping to get to know the girls better this year. We’re hoping to do well this year.”

