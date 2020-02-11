Piqua star Yeomans gets sendoff in loss at Fairborn: Monday sports roundup

By Rob Kiser

and Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

FAIRBORN — Thanks to Fairborn, Piqua girls basketball senior Tylah Yeomans got a proper sendoff to her high school athletic career Monday night.

Yeomans — who led the Miami Valley League in scoring before suffering a season-ending ankle injury Saturday against Troy and was third in rebounding, as well as being Piqua’s single-season scoring leader and owning the school record for career kills in volleyball, as well — took the floor at the end of the Indians’ 50-35 loss to the Skyhawks at Fairborn’s Baker Middle School and left to loud applause.

Piqua was leading 15-10 in the second quarter when the game was suspended Wednesday night because of a leaky roof.

But, without Yeomans, it was a struggle for the Indians Monday.

Fairborn pulled even 21-21 at halftime and took a 34-27 lead after three quarters.

Karley Johns led Piqua with 15 points.

Piqua, which finished the regular season 15-7 and went 11-7 in the MVL Miami Division, will play Miamisburg in Division I sectional tournament action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Butler High School.

Miami East 50,

Milton-Union 25

WEST MILTON — Miami East got back to the .500 mark in the regular season finale at Milton-Union Monday night, shutting down the Bulldogs defensively in a 50-25 victory.

Rori Hunley and Kayly Fetters each scored 11 points, Paxton Hunley chipped in nine and Megan McDowell added eight for the Vikings, who closed out the regular season at 11-11.

Miami East took an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and led 25-11 at halftime. Milton-Union tried to battle back in the third, outscoring the Vikings 12-10 to cut the lead to 35-23, but East closed out the game with a 15-2 fourth quarter.

Madison Jones led Milton-Union (8-13) with nine points, three rebounds and two steals, Morgan Grudich had eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Jayla Gentry had eight points and six rebounds.

Milton-Union kicks off the Division III sectional tournament with a first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday against West Liberty-Salem and Northridge High School. Miami East, meanwhile, will face National Trail in a second-round matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Covington High School.

CJ 49,

Troy Christian 27

DAYTON — Troy Christian finished the regular season 18-4 after a 49-27 non-league loss Monday night at Chaminade Julienne.

The Eagles are off until Feb. 20 when it will face Bradford in a second-round Division IV sectional tournament game at 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School.

• Bowling

Butler Sweeps

Tippecanoe

VANDALIA — Tippecanoe’s boys bowling team (11-4, 5-4 Miami Valley League Miami Division) was unable to play spoiler Monday at Butler, as the Aviators clinched at least a share of the MVL Miami Division title with a 2,242-1,974 win over the Red Devils.

The Tippecanoe girls, meanwhile, fell to 3-12 overall and 0-9 in the MVL Miami with a 1,696-1,496 loss to Butler.

Tippecanoe travels to Miamisburg Thursday before Sunday’s MVL Tournament.

Contact Josh Brown at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com, or follow @TroyDailySports on Twitter. Contact Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

©2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.