On to district: Area swimmers compete at sectional

By Josh Brown

Miami Valley Today

TROTWOOD/CENTERVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls 200 medley relay team had the best time in the district, leading a massive contingent of local swimmers that qualified for next week’s district meet as Miami County’s swimming teams competed in the Division I and II sectional meets Friday and Saturday at both the Trotwood and Centerville sites.

• D-I Boys

Troy’s Michael Griffith qualified in the 500 free with the 16th-best time (4:55.43) and the 200 free with the 21st-best time (1:49.36), while Andrew Oates qualified in the 100 breast with the 25th-best time (1:03.23) and 200 IM with the 29th-best time (2:08.33).

• D-I Girls

Piqua’s Colleen Cox had the 17th-best time in both the 50 free (25.09 seconds) and 100 free (54.65 seconds). Julia Anderson was an alternate in the 100 fly (1:04.12).

Troy’s 400 free relay team (4:00.49) and 200 medley relay team (2:05.16) also qualified, both with the 24th-best time.

• D-II Girls

For Tippecanoe, in the 50 free, Simone King had the fourth-best time (24.79 seconds) and Naomi Maggard had the 22nd-best time (26.64 seconds). In the 200 free, Taylor Dietz had the 11th-best time (2:05.31) and Abigail Haas had the 13th-best time (2:06.62). In the 500 free, Hass had the 11th-best time (5:38.69) and Alex Voisard had the 17th-best time (5:52.94). In the 100 back, Averie Jacquemin had the 16th-best time (1:05.46), Tori Prenger had the 20th-best time (1:06.49) and Sarah Liu had the 32nd-best time (1:10.01). In the 100 breast, Kathryn Oen had the sixth-best time (1:09.34), Maggard had the 11th-best time (1:11.23), Voisard had the 14th-best time (1:12.06) and Madison Leonard had the 27th-best time (1:18.4). In the 100 fly, Jacquemin had the 11th-best time (1:04.77), Leonard had the 14th-best time (1:05.71) and Dietz had the 15th-best time (1:06.46). In the 200 IM, Oen had the eighth-best time (2:19.08), Prenger had the 22nd-best time (2:29.08), Beniyah Channel had the 28th-best time (2:40.57) and Libby Krebs had the 29th-best time (2:41.19). The 200 free relay had the third-best time (1:43.37), the 400 free relay had the sixth-best time (3:51.99) and the 200 medley relay team has the best time in the district (1:54.5).

For Miami East, Annie Richters had the seventh-best time in the 50 free (25.11 seconds). In the 100 fly, Richters had the eighth-best time (1:02.63). The 200 free relay had the 18th-best time (1:51.6), the 200 medley relay had the 18th-best time (2:04.8) and the 400 free relay team was the second alternate (4:22.04).

For Troy Christian, Hailey Howard had the 21st-best time in the 100 back (1:06.63). In the 100 fly, Gracie Glaser had the seventh-best time (1:02.6) and Howard had the 12th-best time (1:05.2). In the 200 IM, Glaser had the 10th-best time (2:19.42). The 200 medley relay team had the 21st-best time (2:06.98).

For Bethel, in the 50 free, Kaylee Price had the sixth-best time (24.94 seconds) and Savannah Phipps had the 18th-best time (26.27 seconds). In the 100 free, Price had the eight-best time (54.73 seconds) and Phipps the 18th-best time (58.48 seconds).

For Newton, Kendra Kern had the 17th-best time in the 100 back (1:05.52). In the 200 IM, Kern had the 15th-best time (2:24.56).

For Lehman, Sophia Braun had the 26th-best time in the 100 fly (1:10.62). The 200 free relay team was the second alternate (1:59.9).

• D-II Boys

For Tippecanoe, Ben Prenger had the 22nd-best time in the 200 free (1:58.14) and the 16th-best time in the 500 free (5:24.08). in the 100 breast, Alex Burkey had the 18th-best time (1:04.81). In the 100 fly, Jack McMaken had the 21st-best time (57.61 seconds). In the 200 IM, Burkey had the 32nd-best time (2:17.32). The 200 free relay team had the 11th-best time (1:36.39), the 400 free team was the second alternate (3:49.42) and the 200 medley team had the 13th-best time (1:47.87).

For Miami East, Camden Richter had the 20th-best time in the 50 free (52.47 seconds). And in the 200 IM, Richter had the 29th-best time (2:15.77).

For Lehman, Elijah Jock had the 31st-best time in the 50 free (24.28 seconds).

