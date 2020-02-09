Kraynek leads Troy gymnasts to Senior Night win

By Josh Brown

TIPP CITY — The Troy gymnastics team sent its four seniors out in style Friday night during a Senior Night quad at Gem City Gymnastics, with Kraynek winning the all-around competition to lead the Trojans to a sweep on the night.

Troy won the meet with a total of 133.850, with Beavercreek second with 132.000 and Northmont third with 117.00.

Kraynek, the Trojans’ lone returning state qualifier from last season, scored 35.350 to win the all-around, defeating Versailles’ Ellie Barga, who scored 34.800 to finish second. Troy also had three more girls in the top six, with Ally Wolfe fourth (32.750), Octavia Rambert fifth (32.550) and senior Leah Winters sixth (31.050).

Kraynek won the vault (9.100) and the floor (9.400), was second on the bars (8.200) and was sixth on the beam (8.650).

Wolfe was fourth on the floor (8.700), scored 8.600 on the beam, 8.000 on the vault and 7.450 on the bars. Rambert was tied for fourth on the beam (8.700), was fifth on the floor (8.550), scored 7.950 on the vault and 7.350 on the bars. Winters was tied for fifth on the vault (8.100), scored 8.300 on the floor, 7.400 on the beam and 7.250 on the bars.

Troy had two more seniors perform well on the night, too. Nevaeh Collier was tied for fourth on the beam (8.700) and scored 7.950 on the floor and 6.650 on the bars, and Ellie Daniel was tied for sixth on the bars (7.850) and scored 7,450 on the floor.

Also for Troy on the vault, Jasmine Romick scored 8.050, Lauren Walker scored 8.000, Jessica Hann scored 7.850, Olivia Mills scored 7.770 and Kenzie Rougier scored 7.500. On the bars, Walker scored 6.700 and Rougier scored 6.450. On the beam, Rougier scored 7.600. And on the floor, Romick scored 8.450 and Walker scored 7.900.

